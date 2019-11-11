Chattanooga visits Troy

Chattanooga (1-1) vs. Troy (0-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Chattanooga in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE WAY: .DOMINANT DAVID: David Jean-Baptiste has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Mocs gave up 76.3 points per game while scoring 67.6 per contest. Troy went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 75.1 points and allowing 72.8 per game in the process.