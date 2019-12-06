Charleston battles Coker

Coker vs. College of Charleston (4-4)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The College of Charleston Cougars will be taking on the Cobras of Division II Coker. College of Charleston lost 77-56 to Central Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and eight assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston went 10-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cougars put up 73.9 points per contest across those 12 games.