Chapman’s double-double helps lead Weber St past NAU 77-52

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brekkott Chapman finished with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Weber State pulled away from Northern Arizona in the second half for a 77-52 win Thursday night.

The Wildcats (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) led 31-27 at halftime before launching into a 20-3 run in which six different players scored. Caleb Nero’s layup made it 53-32 with 13:51 remaining and Weber State led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

Cody John and Jerrick Harding each scored 14 points and Zach Braxton scored 12 as Weber State shot 31 of 64 (48.4 percent) from the field. The Wildcats dominated the interior, outscoring NAU 46-18 while outrebounding them 46-34.

Bernie Andre and Brooks DeBisschop each scored 10 for NAU (3-10, 1-2). The Lumberjacks shot 18 of 58 (31) from the field.