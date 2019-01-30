Central Michigan holds off Eastern Michigan 86-82

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — David DiLeo had 20 points, Shawn Roundtree scored seven of his 15 points down the stretch and Kevin McKay pitched in with a double-double as Central Michigan held off Eastern Michigan 86-82 on Tuesday night.

DiLeo hit three 3-pointers and all five of his free throws as the Chippewas (15-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conerence) ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Eagles (9-12, 3-5) for the first time since 2015. Roundtree added three from distance, none bigger than his third, which extended CMU’s lead to 80-75 with 2:36 remaining. McKay finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Larry Austin Jr. had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Robert Montgomery scored 12 as all five starters reach double figures.

Paul Jackson topped the Eagles with 21 points, while Kevin McAdoo scored a season-high 20. EMU’s James Thompson IV, who averages a double-double, battled foul trouble and finished with five points and eight boards.

Jackson hit two straight jumpers to pull EMU within 77-75, but Roundtree’s 3 made it a two-possession game. Jackson twice got the Eagles within two points, but Roundtree answered with four straight free throws to wrap up the win.