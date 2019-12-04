Central Ark. hopes to end skid vs Wichita State

Central Arkansas (1-6) vs. Wichita State (6-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against Wichita State. Central Arkansas is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Wichita State lost 75-63 to West Virginia last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Erik Stevenson has averaged 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Trey Wade has paired with Stevenson and is accounting for 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and four blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stevenson has directly created 44 percent of all Wichita State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last four road games, scoring 72.8 points and allowing 100.8 points during those contests. Wichita State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 58.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three contests while Central Arkansas has assists on 43 of 66 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL SHOCKERS: The diligent Wichita State offense has turned the ball over on just 14.9 percent of its possessions, the 10th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.3 percent of all Central Arkansas possessions have resulted in a turnover.