Central Ark. goes up against Pepperdine

Central Arkansas (1-8) vs. Pepperdine (4-6)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Central Arkansas in a non-conference matchup. Pepperdine won at home over Idaho State 77-65 last week, while Central Arkansas fell 98-67 at Utah on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Colbey Ross has put up 18.9 points and 7.4 assists to lead the way for the Waves. Kessler Edwards has paired with Ross and is producing 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Eddy Kayouloud, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has accounted for 49 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last six road games, scoring 71.2 points, while allowing 99.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Pepperdine has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its past three matchups while Central Arkansas has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bears have averaged 26.3 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last five games.