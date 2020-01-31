CCU looks to end streak vs Arkansas St.

Coastal Carolina (11-11, 4-7) vs. Arkansas State (15-8, 7-5)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State looks to extend Coastal Carolina’s conference losing streak to five games. Coastal Carolina’s last Sun Belt win came against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 82-77 on Jan. 11. Arkansas State lost 71-64 loss at home against Appalachian State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything DeVante’ Jones is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 11.3 points.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 71.8 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.8 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has directly created 44 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Coastal Carolina is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Arkansas State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 68 points per game over its last three.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Wolves are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 6-8 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Chanticleers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 6-11 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.7 free throws per game, including 29.9 per game against conference foes.