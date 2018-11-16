Campbell rallies past Florida A&M 66-59 in Jamaica Classic

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Chris Clemons, the nation’s second-leading scorer, had 27 points and Campbell rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Florida A&M 66-59 on Friday to start the Jamaica Classic.

Clemons, who came in averaging 32.3 points, started a 19-0 second-half run with a 3-pointer, Trey Spencer capped it with a 3 for a 48-46 lead and Campbell didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Justin Ravenel made his eighth 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull FAMU within 63-59. But Clemons answered with two free throws and FAMU turned it over and Clemons went back to the line, making 1 of 2.

Spencer added 11 points for Campbell (2-2), and Andrew Eudy had 10 points, five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. The Fighting Camels outscored FAMU 32-10 in the paint.

Early in the second half, Clemons sank a corner 3-pointer to break a school record with his 317th career make, passing Adam Fellers (1998-02). Clemons also extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to 86, which leads Division I active players. Eudy became the program’s leader in blocked shots with 158, passing Henry Wilson 1985-89.

Ravenel scored 25 points for Florida A&M (2-1). Richard Anderson added four 3-pointers and 12 points. FAMU was 13 of 21 from 3-point range, but made just 7 of 32 from inside the arc.

The teams combined to go 17 of 34 from the free-throw line.