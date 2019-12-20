Cal Poly squares off against CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (5-8) vs. Cal Poly (2-9)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly squares off against Cal State Bakersfield in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Bakersfield won 74-72 at home against Montana State on Thursday, while Cal Poly is coming off of a 57-56 loss on Wednesday at Sacramento State.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taze Moore, Czar Perry, De’Monte Buckingham, Justin McCall and Cam Allen have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Roadrunners are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Mustangs are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Bakersfield has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.2 points, while allowing 80.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.5 percent, ranking the Roadrunners sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal Poly sits at just 22.5 percent (ranked 317th).