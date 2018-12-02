Burns, Ivanauskas lead Colgate past FGCU 74-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 19 points with six assists, Rapolas Ivanauskas added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colgate defeated Florida Gulf Coast 74-56 on Sunday.

Ivanauskas turned in his sixth double-double this season for the Raiders (6-3). Will Rayman added 11 points for Colgate, which shot 45 percent, 37 percent from distance, while making 15 of 19 free throws.

Zach Scott scored 13 points and had four steals and Raysean Scott Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (2-8), who shot just 32 percent overall, 19 percent (5 of 26) from the arc, and only received eight free throws, making five. The loss was the sixth straight for FGCU.

Colgate took off to a 30-19 lead at halftime with Burns scoring 11 points.

The lead reached 31 points with 5:49 left in the game after a 19-6 run