BU, UTM meet in Mexico

UT Martin (2-4) vs. Boston University (3-4)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin is taking on Boston University in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Boston University lost 78-55 to Northern Colorado in its most recent game, while UT Martin came up short in an 81-64 game against Gardner-Webb in its last outing.

.DOMINANT DOVE: Quintin Dove has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Skyhawks. Boston University has 27 assists on 66 field goals (40.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while UT Martin has assists on 24 of 65 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.