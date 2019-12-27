Bryce, NC State host App State

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. North Carolina State (9-3)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Forrest and Appalachian State will take on C.J. Bryce and North Carolina State. The junior Forrest has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Bryce, a senior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Johnson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. M. Johnson has accounted for 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Appalachian State has won its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points and allowing 65 points during those contests. North Carolina State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 63.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has 45 assists on 88 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Appalachian State has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.