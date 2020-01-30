Brown, Seattle host California Baptist

California Baptist (15-6, 5-2) vs. Seattle (11-11, 4-3)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Milan Acquaah and California Baptist will face Terrell Brown and Seattle. The junior Acquaah has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.8 over his last five games. Brown, a senior, is averaging 19.4 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has benefited heavily from its seniors. Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 82.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 31 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: California Baptist has won its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lancers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has an assist on 27 of 75 field goals (36 percent) across its past three outings while California Baptist has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 79.5 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 19th among Division I teams. The Seattle defense has allowed 71.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th overall).