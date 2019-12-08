Brown leads Seattle over Portland 73-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Seattle held off Portland for a 73-71 victory on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Portland (6-3) had the final possession with six seconds to go. Seattle’s Myles Carter blocked JoJo Walker’s layup attempt and Isaiah White missed another layup to end it.

Morgan Means added 18 points and Delante Jones had 16 for Seattle (6-5). The duo combined for seven of the Redhawks’ eight 3-pointers.

White finished with 18 points to lead Portland. Tahirou Diabate and Jacob Tryon added 10 points apiece.

Jones scored five points and Means added a two-handed dunk to cap an 8-1 run that gave the Redhawks a 68-64 lead with 2:10 remaining. Quincy Ferebee made a 3-pointer and White split a pair of free throws to pull the Pilots to 72-71 with 13 seconds left.