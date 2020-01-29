Brodeur, Penn host Harvard

Harvard (13-4, 2-0) vs. Penn (8-7, 0-2)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Chris Lewis and Harvard will take on AJ Brodeur and Penn. Lewis is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Brodeur has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Brodeur, Jordan Dingle, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively accounted for 74 percent of Penn’s scoring this year and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Harvard, Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Harvard scoring, including 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Quakers are 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 2-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Crimson are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 75 points or fewer and 1-4 whenever opponents exceed 75 points.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last six road games, scoring 75.8 points, while allowing 69 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Penn last season.