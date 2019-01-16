Bowling Green edges Ball State 79-78 for 8th straight win

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half, Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and eight rebounds and Bowling Green edged Ball State 79-78 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Dylan Frye sank a 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining to extend BGSU’s lead to 72-66 and he added a free throw with 5.7 seconds left for a 79-75 lead. Tayler Persons answered with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Bowling Green (12-5, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) is 9-0 at home this season for its best start since the 1999-00 Falcons went 12-0.

Demajeo Wiggins added 15 rebounds and Frye finished with 10 points for BGSU, which beat Ball State for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings

Persons scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ball State (10-7, 1-3). Tahjai Teague added 19 points.