Bothwell lifts Furman past North Greenville 90-65

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had a career-high 25 points as Furman easily beat Division II North Greenville 90-65 on Wednesday night.

Bothwell made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Jordan Lyons had 14 points for Furman (9-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Alex Hunter added 11 points. Noah Gurley had 11 points for the hosts.

Jalon Cokley had 16 points for the Crusaders. D.J. Brooks added 12 points. Joe Conley had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Furman plays Winthrop at home on Saturday.