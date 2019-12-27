Boeheim, Cornell visit No. 20 Penn State

Cornell (1-9) vs. No. 20 Penn State (10-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jimmy Boeheim and Cornell will go up against Lamar Stevens and No. 20 Penn State. The junior Boeheim has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games. Stevens, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Penn State’s Stevens has averaged 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 10.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks. For the Big Red, Boeheim has averaged 19.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10.3 points.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 27.1 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 64.1 points and allowing 73.6 points during those contests. Penn State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Nittany Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Big Red. Penn State has an assist on 57 of 85 field goals (67.1 percent) over its past three outings while Cornell has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Nittany Lions have pushed that total to 75.1 possessions per game over their last three games.