BG squares off against Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (4-6) vs. Bowling Green (7-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State squares up against Bowling Green in a non-conference matchup. Cleveland State fell 81-59 at Kent State in its last outing. Bowling Green is coming off a 68-65 home win over Oakland in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Algevon Eichelberger and Tre Gomillion have led the Vikings. Eichelberger is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Gomillion is putting up 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Dylan Frye and Daeqwon Plowden. Frye has averaged 14.8 points and four rebounds while Plowden has put up 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLAN: Frye has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cleveland State is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Falcons are 1-2 when opponents score more than 75 points.

CAREFUL FALCONS: The diligent Bowling Green offense has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.6 percent of all Cleveland State possessions have resulted in a turnover.