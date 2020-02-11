Battle leads Alabama St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 57-49

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brandon Battle scored 11 points, including a go-ahead layup, and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57-49 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.

Trailing 27-22 at halftime, Alabama State closed to 27-26 on Battle’s two free throws with 17:43 to play. His go-ahead layup on the next possession sparked a 13-2 run and the Hornets held on.

Leon Daniels had 16 points with eight rebounds and AJ Farrar scored 11 points for the Hornets (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who shot 43% from the field (17 of 40). Jacoby Ross scored nine points and DJ Heath had six rebounds.

Dequan Morris scored 13 points with three steals for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-9), who shot 1 of 7 from long distance (8%) in losing their eighth straight game. Kshun Stokes added nine points and seven rebounds and Terrance Banyard had three blocks.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Golden Lions with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State 61-56 on January 13. Alabama State plays Alabama A&M at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Southern on the road on Saturday.