Ball State looks to sweep N. Illinois

Ball State (17-13, 10-7) vs. Northern Illinois (18-12, 11-6)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois seeks revenge on Ball State after dropping the first matchup in Muncie. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when the Cardinals outshot Northern Illinois from the field 43.9 percent to 40 percent and hit 14 more free throws on the way to a 63-59 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Tahjai Teague has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 59.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-8 when it allows at least 70 points and 17-5 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

TWO STREAKS: Ball State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 69.7 points during those contests. Northern Illinois has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 66.5 points while giving up 58.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ball State defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The Northern Illinois offense has averaged just 67.2 points through 30 games (ranked 251st among Division I teams).