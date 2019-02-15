Baker, Harris help Morehead St. beat E. Kentucky 78-72

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — James Baker and Lamontray Harris each had a double-double as Morehead State topped Eastern Kentucky 78-72 on Thursday night.

Baker finished with 14 points and 11 boards and Harris added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Walker led Morehead State (10-16, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference) with 18 points. De’Von Cooper added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles had a season-high 11 blocks.

Nick Mayo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonels (11-15, 4-9). Jomaru Brown added 18 points. Tre King had seven rebounds.

Morehead State matches up against Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky faces Murray State at home on Saturday.