Austin scores 28, Samford edges past The Citadel 80-77

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Austin scored a career-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers and Samford held on to defeat The Citadel 80-77 Thursday night, breaking a three-game losing skid.

Josh Sharkey scored 23 points — 16 after halftime — with four 3-pointers, eight assists and three steals for Samford (12-7, 2-4 Southern Conference). Myron Gordon added 13 points.

The teams launched 78 shots from beyond the arc, The Citadel making 17 of 46 and Samford 13 of 32.

The Citadel banged down three straight 3-pointers, cutting the gap to 74-71 before Austin drained a 3 from NBA distance, stretching the lead to six points with just under two minutes to go.

Matt Frierson cut that in half with yet another 3-pointer for The Citadel, but the Bulldogs missed twice from distance in the next 90 seconds and Samford made three of four at the foul line. The free throws were enough to survive a Lew Stallworth 3 at the buzzer for The Citadel.

Frierson scored 27, his points coming on eight 3-pointers and three free throws. Stallworth added 11 points and Hayden Brown 14 for The Citadel (9-8, 1-5), which has dropped its last six.