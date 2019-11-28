Arnold lifts Cal St.-Fullerton over SE Missouri 64-57
AP
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wayne Arnold had 21 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Southeast Missouri 64-57 in the Cable Car Classic on Wednesday.
Austen Awosika had 13 points and six rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Brandon Kamga added six rebounds.
Darrious Agnew had 15 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Sage Tolbert added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Caldwell had 11 points.
Cal State Fullerton takes on Denver on Friday. Southeast Missouri plays Santa Clara on Friday.