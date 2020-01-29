Arkansas St. looks for home win vs App State

Appalachian State (11-10, 5-5) vs. Arkansas State (15-7, 7-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State looks for its fourth straight win over Appalachian State at First National Bank Arena. The last victory for the Mountaineers at Arkansas State was an 86-72 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: Justin Forrest is averaging 18.6 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson is also a big contributor, producing 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 11.7 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Red Wolves have scored 72.5 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 30.6 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Appalachian State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas State has scored 80.3 points per game and allowed 75.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State and Arkansas State are the class of the Sun Belt when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Mountaineers are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.3 free throws and 25.8 per game over their last five games. The Red Wolves are ranked first with 26 foul shots per game, including 30.9 per game against conference opponents.