Arkansas St., La.-Lafeyette meet in Sun Belt tourney

No. 9 seed Arkansas State (16-15, 8-12) vs. No. 8 seed Louisiana-Lafayette (13-18, 8-12)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State is set to match up against Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the Sun Belt tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 26, when the Ragin’ Cajuns forced 19 Arkansas State turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times en route to a 77-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 14.2 points. For the Red Wolves, Marquis Eaton has averaged 13.5 points while Caleb Fields has put up 10.8 points.EFFICIENT EATON: Eaton has connected on 38.8 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-9 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Red Wolves are 11-15 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.4 free throws per game, including 27.9 per game against conference foes.