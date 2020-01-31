Arizona looks for road win vs Washington St.

Arizona (14-6, 4-3) vs. Washington State (13-9, 4-5)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its fifth straight win over Washington State at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Feb. 6, 2010.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Washington State has leaned on senior leadership while Arizona has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors CJ Elleby, Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have combined to score 46 percent of Washington State’s points this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this year and 64 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaac Bonton has had his hand in 49 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Arizona’s Mannion has attempted 99 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 17 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Washington State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Arizona defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the 22nd-best mark in the country. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.4 percent from the field through 22 games (ranked 292nd).