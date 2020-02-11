American looks to sweep Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (12-13, 4-8) vs. American (12-11, 8-4)

Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) seeks revenge on American after dropping the first matchup in Baltimore. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Eagles shot 47.1 percent from the field and went 18 for 19 from the free throw line en route to a two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Stacy Beckton Jr. and Mark Gasperini have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed just 68.6 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: American is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Eagles are 5-11 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.4 points per game. The Greyhounds have averaged 78.2 points per game over their last five games.