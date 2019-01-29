Alabama A&M wins consecutive games for first time since 2016

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Andre Kennedy scored 16 points, Tre Todd and Gerron Scissum added 15 apiece, and Alabama A&M beat Alcorn State 71-62 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs, who beat Southern 68-62 on Saturday, won back-to-back games for the first time since March of 2016.

Sophomore Brandon Miller had a career-high 10 assists and tied his career best with seven rebounds for Alabama A&M (4-17, 3-4 Southwestern Conference).

Khari Jabriel Allen hit a 3-pointer to give the Braves a one-point lead with 6:18 to play but they missed their next four field-goal attempts, committed four turnovers and went scoreless for four-plus minutes as the Bulldogs scored 10 of the next 11 points. Troymain Crosby made a layup to end the drought with 44 seconds left before Reginal Johnson’s putback trimmed Alcorn State’s deficit to 67-62 with 23 seconds remaining. Kennedy and Scissum had back-to-back dunks to cap the scoring.

Maurice Howard and Deshaw Andrews had 11 points each and Crosby scored 10 for Alcorn State (6-14, 2-6).

AAMU made just 10 of 32 (31 percent) from the field in the first half but shot 59 percent (17 of 29) after the break.