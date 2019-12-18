Ajayi lifts South Alabama over Alabama A&M 89-79

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Josh Ajayi had 24 points as South Alabama defeated Alabama A&M 89-79 on Tuesday night.

Chad Lott had 17 points for South Alabama (6-4). KK Curry added 15 points and Trhae Mitchell had 4 points, five assists and five blocks.

Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (2-7). Cameron Alford and Jalen Johnson each added 13 points.

TJ Parham, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, was just 1 of 9 from the field.

South Alabama faces Appalachian State at home on Thursday. Alabama A&M faces North Alabama at home on Friday.