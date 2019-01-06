Adams’ double-double helps S. Utah beat Weber St. 90-82, OT

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Andre Adams tied his career best with 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to help Southern Utah beat Weber State 90-82 in overtime Saturday night and snap a four-game skid.

Adams, who redshirted last season after transferring from Arizona State, has back-to-back double-doubles — the first two of his career. Cameron Oluyitan and Dre Marin each had 18 points, Brandon Better added 15 and Jacob Calloway scored nine with 10 rebounds for Southern Utah (6-7, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). The Thunderbirds snapped a six-game losing streak against Weber State and beat the Wildcats for just the ninth time in 41 tries.

Jerrick Harding’s 3-pointer gave Weber State (9-6, 3-1) a one-point lead just 29 seconds into overtime but Marin answered with a 3 and then hit two free throws to spark 14-3 run that made it 86-76 when he made two more foul shots with 52 seconds remaining.

Harding led the Wildcats with 27 points.

Cody John’s 3-pointer gave Weber State a six-point lead with three minutes left in regulation but SUU scored eight of the last 10 points to force OT.