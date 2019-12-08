Acquaah carries California Baptist over UC Irvine 68-60

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Milan Acquaah had 26 points as California Baptist defeated UC Irvine 68-60 on Saturday night.

Glenn Morison had 12 points and 11 rebounds for California Baptist (5-4). Ferron Flavors Jr. added 12 points. Brandon Boyd had 11 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Collin Welp and Evan Leonard each had 15 points for the Anteaters (5-5). Tommy Rutherford added 11 points.

Eyassu Worku, who was second on the Anteaters in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

California Baptist faces Bethune-Cookman at home next Saturday. UC Irvine plays Pacific Union at home next Saturday.