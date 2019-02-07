HIGHLIGHTS: Suns crumble in 4th in loss to Jazz
Josh Jackson matched his season high with 27 points and DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds, but the Phoenix Suns committed 22 turnovers in its 12th straight loss, 116-88 to the Utah Jazz.
