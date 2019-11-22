Team Cesaro and Team Kofi collide in UpUpDownDown live stream this Sunday

Team Kingston and Team Cesaro are about to collide!

This Sunday at 10 a.m. EST, an UpUpDownDown live stream event, presented by Grubhub, will feature two star-studded teams colliding. UpUpDownDown Champion Cesaro and Kofi Kingston are serving as captains of the opposing squads. Each team will be drafted live on the stream. The draft pool will consist of Big E, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, King Corbin, Rusev and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

The stream will air on UpUpDownDown’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, WWE’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, as well as WWE’s official Twitch.

Who will walk out as UpUpDownDown Champion? Find out this Sunday!