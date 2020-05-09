Jeff Hardy takes on Cesaro to highlight WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show
WWE.com
Before 12 Superstars get ready to climb the corporate ladder, the WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show is ready to set the stage for a historic and ground-breaking night.
Jeff Hardy will look to keep his comeback rolling strong, but a tough test awaits against Cesaro in the Kickoff Match. A panel of analysts will also provide expert analysis for what to expect from an action-packed night of WWE Money In The Bank.
Don’t miss the a second of the WWE Money In The Bank kickoff airing Sunday at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
