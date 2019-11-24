Coach Bud: Bucks’ win over Detroit a physical challenge (ASL interpreter)
Video Details
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is joined by an ASL interpreter for his press conference following the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-90 win over the Detroit Pistons. Coach Bud says beating Andre Drummond and the Pistons is a uniquely physical challenge.
