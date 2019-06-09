Suarez performance, 4th inning ejection and the Halo loss, all topics for Ausmus post-game

Video Details

“I was just trying to have a discussion about the balls and strikes with Jeremy and apparently he didn’t like it. Quite frankly it was a discussion in nature, I wasn't angry I was trying to make him aware of something.. In my mind he pulled the trigger a little quick.” After being ejected in the 4th here's what Brad Ausmus had to say about what happened.

More Videos »