Shannon Sharpe explains the growing tensions & snitching allegations between MJ & Horace Grant
Video Details
Former Chicago Bull Horace Grant has refuted Michael Jordan's statements about him giving information to Sam Smith for his book 'The Jordan Rules.' Horace then went on on to say that if anybody is the snitch, it's Michael Jordan for revealing the early Chicago Bulls' partying habits. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about why he thinks their relationship went south.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.