Shannon Sharpe explains the growing tensions & snitching allegations between MJ & Horace Grant

Video Details

Former Chicago Bull Horace Grant has refuted Michael Jordan's statements about him giving information to Sam Smith for his book 'The Jordan Rules.' Horace then went on on to say that if anybody is the snitch, it's Michael Jordan for revealing the early Chicago Bulls' partying habits. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about why he thinks their relationship went south.

