Skip Bayless: Mike Malone is right, LeBron will never have the ‘killer mentality’ that MJ had
Video Details
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone recently said Michael Jordan's "killer instincts" makes him the GOAT, even though Malone used to coach LeBron during his time in Cleveland. Here why Skip Bayless agrees with Malone's statements.
