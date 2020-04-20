Skip Bayless: Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the ’98 Bulls
Video Details
Last night on ESPN Michael Jordan's new documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered which highlighted MJ's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.