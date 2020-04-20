Skip Bayless: Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the ’98 Bulls

Video Details

Last night on ESPN Michael Jordan's new documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered which highlighted MJ's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled.

More Videos »