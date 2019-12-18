Chris Broussard: Doc Rivers’ comments were a shot at the Lakers organization, not LeBron
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers' comments about how the Los Angeles Lakers organization does whatever LeBron James tells them to do.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879