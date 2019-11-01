Skip Bayless can’t believe how lightly the NBA punished Towns and Embiid for fight
Skip Bayless is shocked by how lightly the NBA disciplined Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid for their fight during Wednesday night's game, with each player getting suspended two games.
