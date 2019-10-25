Magic Johnson: Lonzo Ball will succeed in the NBA because of his high basketball IQ
Video Details
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
- Zion Williamson
- Zion Williamson
-
Magic Johnson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Lonzo Ball starting fresh in New Orleans this season and whether his career has potential in a new environment.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879