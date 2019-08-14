Jason McIntyre predicts the Celtics to be Eastern Conference champions — not Bucks or 76ers
Charles Barkley made a recent prediction guaranteeing that the Philadelphia 76ers will win the Eastern Conference this season. Jason McIntyre explains why Barkley is wrong and likes the Boston Celtics as more than a darkhorse team.
