Chris Broussard credits Joel Embiid’s ‘maturity and toughness’ for 76ers’ Game 3 win vs Raptors

Video Details

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Philadelphia 76ers 116-95 win in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors. Broussard explains how Joel Embiid and the 76ers are answering all of his questions before the series started.

More Videos »