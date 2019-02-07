LaVar Ball claims Lonzo Ball is better than LeBron James, and Shannon Sharpe is stunned
LaVar Ball joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed, and his response to a question left both hosts momentarily speechless.
