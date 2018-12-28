Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the Lakers’ 117-116 loss to the Kings without LeBron
Shannon Sharpe talks the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Sacramento Kings. Hear why despite the loss, he thinks that Lonzo Ball was 'really really impressive' and calls Kyle Kuzma 'big time'.
