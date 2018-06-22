Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Cleveland Cavaliers drafting Collin Sexton
In his reaction to the Cleveland Cavaliers drafting Collin Sexton with the 8th overall pick, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Eboni Williams why this draft pick will have no impact on LeBron James' decision to stay in Cleveland.
