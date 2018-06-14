Chris Broussard reveals why LeBron in Philly could cement his argument as G.O.A.T
Chris Broussard weighs in on LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, detailing why he believes King James could 'rack up titles' with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to cement his argument for G.O.A.T.
