Israel Adesanya talks with the UFC Tonight Crew Post Fight | HIGHLIGHTS | TUF FINALE
Video Details
Israel Adesanya talks with Karyn Bryant, Kenny Florian, and Michael Bisping about how good the win feels and who he wants next.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices